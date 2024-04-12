‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Film Collects Rs 15.5 Crore

In the trailer of the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, the action-entertainer was described by Akshay as a “Bad Boys-like film”. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F among others. Made on a reported budget of over Rs 300 crore, the film is backed by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, and gets its title from the 1998 film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. However, the storylines of the two film’s are entirely different.