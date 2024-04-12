‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Film Collects Rs 15.5 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was released in cinemas on April 11, on the occasion of Eid. However, given its exorbitant budget, the film has done average business on its opening day. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has collected Rs 15.5 crore nett across all languages in India. The film ended up becoming the second-biggest opener of the year after Hrithik Roshan’s aerial film ‘Fighter’, which minted Rs 24.6 crore on day one,
Despite the mediocre business, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has managed to surpass the opening day collections of Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Shaitaan’, which collected Rs 15.21 crore. It also crossed the collections of Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu-starrer ‘Crew’, which collected Rs 10.28 crore on its opening day.
Advertisement
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ witnessed a box office clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Maidaan’, which saw an underwhelming business of Rs 7.1 crore, as per Sacnilk. Meanwhile, ‘Maidaan’ has got good reviews, as opposed to ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which has not been praised by the critics.
In the trailer of the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, the action-entertainer was described by Akshay as a “Bad Boys-like film”. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F among others. Made on a reported budget of over Rs 300 crore, the film is backed by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, and gets its title from the 1998 film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. However, the storylines of the two film’s are entirely different.
Advertisement
Albeit, it cannot go unnoticed that both Tiger and Akshay have been going through a lull at the box office for some time. Tiger hasn’t had a hit since 2020’s ‘Baaghi 3’, while Akshay’s recent releases ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, among others, have failed to make a mark.