‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: Akshay Kumar Reveals How Someone Once Slit His Arm With A Blade During Fan Interaction

Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of his actioner ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Tiger Shroff, which is all set to release on April 10, coinciding with Eid. Ahead of it, during a recent interaction with Ranveer Allahabadia in his podcast, the actor revealed the weirdest fan encounter he’s ever had, and shared how a fan showed up with a blade stuck in their finger nail and shook hands with him.
Akshay shared, “Once I was continuously shaking hands with fans, there were a lot of people and I was greeting them, and suddenly I saw my hand was bleeding. Then I realised that one of them, whom I had shook hands with, had stuck a blade in their (finger) nail and slit my arm. When you suffer a blade cut you don’t realise it as it takes a bit of time for you to understand that you’ve been cut, you come to know after about 2-3 seconds.”
He further wondered how some fans are triggered to take such drastic steps, and said that it is in madness that they do it.
Meanwhile, the cast and crew of the film, as part of the promotions, were present in Dubai recently. During the press conference, Akshay shared how they had to shoot in leather in a lot of heat. He joked, “It was quite hot and we were given leather jackets to wear but we did not have any issues since we were paid a handsome amount.”
He further called the film as ‘the finest action film India has ever produced’, Akshay stated, “I have been in this industry for the last 33 years and have done many action films, but I can easily say that this is the finest product I have worked on,” adding that the film has 25 to 30 percent comedy in the film, which is mostly subtle kind with banter between him and Tiger.
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Produced by Pooja Entertainment, the film also stars Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles.