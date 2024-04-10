‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: Akshay Kumar Reveals How Someone Once Slit His Arm With A Blade During Fan Interaction

Akshay shared, “Once I was continuously shaking hands with fans, there were a lot of people and I was greeting them, and suddenly I saw my hand was bleeding. Then I realised that one of them, whom I had shook hands with, had stuck a blade in their (finger) nail and slit my arm. When you suffer a blade cut you don’t realise it as it takes a bit of time for you to understand that you’ve been cut, you come to know after about 2-3 seconds.”