'Bad Cop' Role Let Saurabh Sachdeva Explore Different Skills As An Actor

“I was particularly drawn to my character since it presented a new challenge and allowed me to explore another side of my skills as an actor. The series' creative team is highly skilled, and I couldn't let go of the opportunity to work with them. So saying yes was an easy choice," Saurabh said. Also starring Gulshan Devaiah and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in key roles, ‘Bad Cop’ drops on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21.