Backstreet Boys Plan On Returning To Las Vegas For Concert Series

American vocal group Backstreet Boys seems to be planning another Las Vegas residency.

Backstreets Boys
Backstreets Boys Instagram

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 6:55 pm

The 'I Want It That Way' hitmakers completed a two-year stint at Planet Hollywood in 2019, but are hoping to book another concert series there, which will last even longer, because they "loved" the experience, reports Female First UK.

Singer Brian Littrell said, as quoted by Female First UK, "We loved Vegas as you can settle in and it's like you just show up to the office. You don't forget where you are performing, you don't have to remember the name of the city. We're planning on going back."

His bandmate AJ McLean told 'The Sun', "Hopefully we are going back to do another residency, to play for a little longer."

"Those types of shows are easier on us as a band - there is no travel involved. If I want to leave Vegas, it's only a 40-minute flight back to Los Angeles. I even moved my mum out there about five years ago and, when I go visit her, I see a whole new side."

He added, "It's beautiful, residential, fun, it's warm and there are a plethora of beautiful golf courses. It's so much more than just the strip."

AJ enjoys making the most of the gambling opportunities offered by Sin City when he's in town. The group, which also includes Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough, celebrates their 30th anniversary next year.

