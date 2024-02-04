Ayushmann Khurrana Dedicates A Sweet Post To Wife Tahira Kashyap On World Cancer Day

In 2018, Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer. She took to her Instagram to announce the news. She wrote, “I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high-grade malignant cells. Simply put, stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. This mastectomy has left me with even more self-love! Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to the awareness, self-love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses.”