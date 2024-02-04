Ayushmann Khurrana Dedicates A Sweet Post To Wife Tahira Kashyap On World Cancer Day

In 2018, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife – Tahira Kashyap – was diagnosed with breast cancer. She bravely fought the disease and came out stronger. On World Cancer Day, the actor shared a sweet note where he praised her for her strength. He also shared pictures of Tahira while she was battling the disease.
Taking to his Instagram, the 'Dream Girl 2' actor shared a series of pictures of Tahira. One of them was a mirror selfie of the couple. The other pictures showed how Tahira went through a mastectomy and won over breast cancer. Sharing these pictures, Ayushmann wrote, “The girl I pulled by having samosa and chai at hut number 14 in Panjab University. All the best for your debut at the @spokenfest today. In love with your heart and spirit @tahirakashyap #WorldCancerDay"
Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s post for Tahira Kashyap on World Cancer Day. The post has fetched over 512K likes.
Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “Everythin that starts with a samosa is going to last forevaaaaa!” A second fan commented, “More power to her and all the survivors and fighters of cancer in the world.” A third fan said, “Behind every warrior woman there is always a supporting husband.”
In 2018, Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer. She took to her Instagram to announce the news. She wrote, “I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high-grade malignant cells. Simply put, stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. This mastectomy has left me with even more self-love! Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to the awareness, self-love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses.”
Tahira Kashyap underwent a mastectomy and won over the disease in 2019.