Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and K-Pop sensation Eric Nam clicked instantly when they crossed paths at the TIME 100 Impact Award ceremony in Singapore in 2023. Ever since then, a burgeoning friendship between the world’s two most influential individuals has developed, fueled by their mutual love for music and food.
Ayushmann Khurrana Takes K-Pop Sensation Eric Nam On A ‘Delicious Culinary Trip Throughout India’ In Mumbai
Buddies Ayushmann Khurrana and Eric Nam caught up in Mumbai with the former treating the K-Pop sensation to Indian delicacies.
During Nam's very-first visit to India for a performance at Lollapalooza in Mumbai on Sunday, January 28, Khurrana, upon learning of his presence, eagerly took on the responsibility of hosting him. They kicked off their time together with a culinary exploration, treating the ‘I Don’t Know You Anymore’ singer to a variety of delicacies from different parts of India, from North to South and East to West. This included Kanda Bhajiya with green chutney & red chutney from West India, Pindi Chole and Amritsari Kulcha from North India, Hyderabadi Gosht Ki Biryani with Raita from South India, and Rasmalai from East India, among many others.
Talking to Hindustan Times, the ‘Andhadhun’ actor said, “I realized that Eric is a big foodie and I wanted to give him the best food experience of our country that he will never be able to forget! Our beautiful country, our Incredible India is also known across the world for its culinary might. We have so many cultures that the cuisine is extremely diverse and unique. Indian food is a celebration of life itself and I wanted Eric to feel that when he is in India.”
On the other hand, the K-Pop sensation heaped tons of praise on Khurrana, calling him “a gracious and a welcoming host.” He added, “We took a short but delicious culinary trip throughout India as he guided me through some of the tastiest dishes of this beautiful and vast country. I am an avid foodie and being able to try these diverse dishes in one sitting with Ayushmann as my guide was truly wonderful. I love India and it was so much fun tasting every corner of your country’s incredible food palate. My favourite dish of the experience was chole and roti, and of course, the fun conversations I shared with Ayushmann were a blast.”
He further added that he would really love to visit India again to “explore the vastness of this country’s cultures and beauties, and of course to have some more delicious foods!”