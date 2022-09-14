Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ayan Mukerji: There's A Lot Of Music In 'Brahmastra' Which We Haven't Released Yet

As his film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is currently creating waves after its release, director Ayan Mukerji revealed that apart from its blockbuster tracks such as 'Kesariya', 'Dance Ka Bhoot' and 'Deva Deva', there are other music tracks which are yet to be released.

Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra
Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra TOI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 3:42 pm

As his film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is currently creating waves after its release, director Ayan Mukerji revealed that apart from its blockbuster tracks such as 'Kesariya', 'Dance Ka Bhoot' and 'Deva Deva', there are other music tracks which are yet to be released.

Ayan took to Instagram to share the news that other tracks, which were not featured in the movie will be now released. He also shared why they were not unveiled before.

"Some News on The Music Album Of Brahmastra. There is a lot of Music in the movie which we haven't released, yet. Like... Rasiya... our Shiva Theme... other versions of our Main Songs... other Themes..."

"The main reason is that we needed to focus on finishing the movie properly pre-release, and couldn't do justice to launching these tracks properly."

He added: "This is just a general shout-out to say that we are resuming this Journey with focus and excitement now... that we plan to launch Rasiya and other tracks starting early next week... And we plan to have our entire Brahmastra Music Album complete and released - by DUSSEHRA, Oct. 5th !"

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The next part of the trilogy is titled 'Brahmastra Part Two: Dev'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Brahmastra Part One Shiva Shiva Ayan Mukerji Kesariya Dance Ka Bhoot Deva Deva The Music Album Of Brahmastra Rasiya
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League