'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Opens At Rs 2 Crore

Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' was released in theatres on Friday. The movie has earned only Rs 2 crore on day 1 of its release.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
Ajay Devgn and Tabu in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ was released in theatres on August 2. The movie was one of the year's most anticipated releases as it saw the actors share the screen again. The first-day box office collection of the movie has been weak. This Neeraj Pandey directorial only earned Rs 2 crore on Friday.

As reported by Sacnilk, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ has not opened well at the box office. On Day 1, this Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer has earned Rs 2 crore at the box office. However, the movie has been faring well compared to Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Ulajh’ which was also released on Friday. Sudhanshu Saria’s spy movie earned only Rs 1.10 crore on its opening day. Trade analysts believe that Devgn and Tabu drew the audience to the theatres because of their chemistry.

‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ marks the 10th film between Devgn and Tabu. This duo has consistently delivered hits at the box office. Their 2015 crime thriller ‘Drishyam’ debuted with ₹5.8 crore. Its sequel, ‘Drishyam 2,’ directed by Abhishek Pathak in 2022, saw a significant jump, earning ₹15.38 crore on its opening day. The 2017 comedy ‘Golmaal Again,’ directed by Rohit Shetty, outperformed both, raking in ₹30 crore on its first day, partly due to its Diwali release. In 2019, the romantic drama ‘De De Pyaar De,’ directed by Akiv Ali, earned ₹8.5 crore, surpassing the opening of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.’ Last year, the action thriller ‘Bholaa,’ directed by Devgn and starring both him and Tabu, achieved ₹11 crore on its first day.

Starring Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ tells a love story spanning 20 years. The movie is set between 2002 and 2023. The movie was earlier set to release in July along with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s ‘Kill’ and Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, but it was postponed to August on the request made by film exhibitors and distributors.

