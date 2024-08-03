'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Opens At Rs 2 Crore

‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ marks the 10th film between Devgn and Tabu. This duo has consistently delivered hits at the box office. Their 2015 crime thriller ‘Drishyam’ debuted with ₹5.8 crore. Its sequel, ‘Drishyam 2,’ directed by Abhishek Pathak in 2022, saw a significant jump, earning ₹15.38 crore on its opening day. The 2017 comedy ‘Golmaal Again,’ directed by Rohit Shetty, outperformed both, raking in ₹30 crore on its first day, partly due to its Diwali release. In 2019, the romantic drama ‘De De Pyaar De,’ directed by Akiv Ali, earned ₹8.5 crore, surpassing the opening of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.’ Last year, the action thriller ‘Bholaa,’ directed by Devgn and starring both him and Tabu, achieved ₹11 crore on its first day.