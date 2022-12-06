Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Ashton Kutcher Was Desperate To 'Reclaim' Health After Suffering Rare Disease

Ashton Kutcher Was Desperate To 'Reclaim' Health After Suffering Rare Disease

Actor Ashton Kutcher was desperate to "reclaim his health" after losing his vision when he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease.

Ashton Kutcher
Updated: 06 Dec 2022 6:20 pm

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 6:20 pm

Actor Ashton Kutcher was desperate to "reclaim his health" after losing his vision when he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease.

The 44-year-old star waged a year-long battle with the autoimmune disease vasculitis in 2019 which left him unable to see, hear or walk and explained that he just "woke up one day" with an array of problems, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see. Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk. I had vasculitis that you're very well aware. There's a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like being able to see clearly. And then suddenly you can't see, like you have this occlusion and you can't see. And then, like, 'Why are you not f****** talking louder because I can't hear you?' You want to reclaim the health that you once had!"

The 'Dude, Where's My Car?' actor, who managed to complete a marathon in New York City last month, went on to explain that he now has has a mental attitude towards life since he made a full recovery which enables him to keep going.

Speaking on the premiere episode of Paramount+'s new health series, 'The Checkup With Dr. David Agus', he added: "Part of it is this mental thing I have around achieving a full comeback from waking up at the hospital. I was unable to walk and I was like, wait a second, if I can go from not being able to walk to running a marathon in a three-year span, then I can let that be a part of the past and be like, 'I'm back. I'm good."

Ashton Kutcher Rare Disease
