On Instagram, veteran singer Asha Bhosle shared an unreleased childhood photo with her late sister, Lata Mangeshkar. Mangeshkar, who was 92 years old when she died, died of multi-organ failure on Sunday.

"Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the," Bhosle wrote alongside a childhood photo of the two of them. Didi and I (oh, what wonderful days we had as children)." Bhosle is seated at a table with Mangeshkar standing beside her in the photo. 'Bachpan Ke Din' by Bhosle plays in the background. "Love you Aaji," actor Hrithik Roshan wrote in response to the post.

Zanai Bhosle, Bhosle's granddaughter, shared an emotional post with a photo as well, “Humko mili hai aaj yeh ghadiyaan bahut naseeb se, thank you for the music, thank you for the love, hope I can make you proud too much lost but god has gained the nightingale of india. Nothing can make me prouder to be part of you and love you forever,” she wrote.

Late Lata Mangeshkar was given a state funeral on Sunday in Shivaji Park, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid her a tribute. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, singer Shankar Mahadevan, actress Vidya Balan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actors Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan were among the celebrities who came to pay tribute. Celebrities from Bollywood took to social media to express their sorrow as they remembered the legendary singer. Kher, who visited Bhosle at her house on Sunday shared a photo with her and wrote, “It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!” I could feel #Asha Ji’s sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears. #Sisters #LataMangeshkar #AshaBhonsle #Legends #Music.”

Mangeshkar began her career at the age of 13 and worked with other legends of the Indian playback scene, such as singers Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. She had also collaborated with a number of well-known singers from the younger generation, including singers Udit Narayan, Roopkumar Rathod, and Sonu Nigam.