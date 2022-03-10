Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Arshad Warsi Slams Amitabh Bachchan's ABCL For Abandoning Him After His Debut

Actor Arshad Warsi recently opened up during a 'Bachchhan Paandey' promotional event that the actor Amitabh Bachchan's ABCL never supported him after launching him as a lead actor in 'Tere Mere Sapne'.

Arshad Warsi Slams Amitabh Bachchan's ABCL For Abandoning Him After His Debut
Updated: 10 Mar 2022 2:24 pm

Actor Arshad Warsi will be seen in his upcoming movie ‘Bachchan Paandey’ with actor Akshay Kumar and actress Kriti Sanon. Warsi is well known for his supporting and comic roles in Bollywood. Recently at the film’s press conference, Warsi was asked about his godfather in Bollywood and he had named actor Amitabh Bachchan for launching him with ‘Tere Mere Sapne' in 1996.

“I would say Mr. B (Amitabh Bachchan). I started my career with ABCL, Joy Augustine (Director of 'Tere Mere Sapne'), they got me into the profession. But then they left me, abandoned me. So I don't know what to call them. Godfather or what, I don't know,” the actor had quipped.

At the same event, Kumar had clarified his alleged rift with Warsi, which was reported during the release of 'Jolly LLB 2'. "Quite often it is reported in the media that I don't generally get along with the people I work with. I always maintain cordial relations with whoever I collaborate professionally," Kumar added.

Talking about ‘Bachchhan Pandey’, the movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. This action-comedy also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Sanon in lead roles. It will be released in cinemas on March 18.

