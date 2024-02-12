Arshad Warsi And Maria Goretti Register Their Marriage After 25 Years

Actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti gifted each other a special gift ahead of their 25th wedding anniversary that is on February 14. The couple recently registered their wedding after 25 years of being married. As per a report in Times of India, they registered their marriage in court on January 23.
Arshad told Times Of India, that he and Maria never thought it was important. They realised the importance of registering their marriage while dealing with property matters and even after one’s death. The 'Munna Bhai MBBS' actor said that they did it for the sake of the law. Otherwise, he feels as partners, what matters is that they are committed to each other.
Arshad also recalled his scariest memory associated with Valentine’s Day. He laughed and said, “I hate to share my wedding date with anyone because it sounds so cheesy. Both Maria and I are embarrassed about this! It was never intentional, though.”
He continued, “Maria’s parents wanted us to get married soon. We couldn’t during Lent, and then I was getting busy with work. We didn’t waste one year and the one date that looked feasible to us back then was Feb 14, so we went ahead with it. Now I have the scariest memory of Valentine’s Day that I got married (laughs).”
Talking about the court marriage, Maria said that they got married under the Special Marriage Act. She also said that their kids couldn’t witness it as only witnesses were allowed. She laughed and said, “Yes, I married the same man for the third time! Who does that?”.