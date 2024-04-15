Art & Entertainment

Arjit Taneja Pumps Up, Flaunts His Toned Abs For A Dose Of Monday Motivation

Fitness freak and actor Arjit Taneja, on Monday shared a glimpse of his chiseled body and six-pack abs, giving major fitness goals to his fans.

Instagram
Arjit Taneja Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taking to Instagram stories, Arjit, who enjoys 1.9 million followers, shared a mirror selfie wearing black shorts.

The snap shows Arjit flaunting his toned biceps and abs. The photo, however, has no caption.

Arjit%27s%20Story
Arjit's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On the work front, Arjit was the first runner-up of the 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

The 31-year-old actor, who made his TV debut with reality show ‘Splitsvilla 6’, has featured in shows like ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, 'Naagin', and ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’.

He is currently starring in the show ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, alongside Sriti Jha. Arjit plays the character of Virat in the show.

It airs on Zee TV.

