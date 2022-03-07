Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Ariel Winter To Replace Demi Lovato In NBC’s Comedy Series ‘Hungry’

After her super popular act in ‘Modern Family’, actress Ariel Winter is all set to replace singer-actor Demi Lovato in the comedy series ‘Hungry’.

Ariel Winter

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 11:21 am

‘Modern Family’ star Ariel Winter has been tapped to replace singer-actor Demi Lovato as the lead of NBC's comedy series ‘Hungry’.

Lovato, who is executive producing the show along with her manager Scooter Braun, stepped down from acting duties last week citing a scheduling conflict.

According to Deadline, the show will get into production coming week.

Written by Suzanne Martin, 'Hungry' follows a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

James Burrows is attached to direct the multi-camera comedy. Actors Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D Kelley round out the cast.

The show is produced by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television.

[With Inputs From PTI]

