Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Aparshakti Khurana Pledges Support To Neha Dhupia's 'Freedom To Feed' Initiative

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has lent his support to actress-talk show host Neha Dhupia's initiative of 'Freedom to Feed' that focuses on providing the freedom to new mothers to feed their babies without any judgement in public.

Aparshakti Khurana Pledges Support To Neha Dhupia's 'Freedom To Feed' Initiative
Aparshakti Khurana and Neha Dhupia IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 4:02 pm

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has lent his support to actress-talk show host Neha Dhupia 's initiative of 'Freedom to Feed' that focuses on providing the freedom to new mothers to feed their babies without any judgement in public.

The initiative was started by Neha in 2019, a year after the birth of her first child Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Talking about pledging his support to the initiative, Aparshakti said in a statement, "Being a father myself, I sincerely think that the world needs to become a far easier place for a mother, who's trying to raise a child in a healthy manner and in a suitable environment. In whatever way we can, we must contribute."

"Freedom to feed is a beautiful and much-needed initiative started by Neha and I am glad that someone has taken a step in the right direction to eradicate the difficulties and embarrassments mothers encounter to breastfeed their child in public places", he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti Khurana will next be seen in the upcoming spy thriller film called 'Berlin', followed by a series titled 'Jubilee' directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, who is known for directing projects like 'Udaan', 'Lootera' and 'Sacred Games' season one.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aparshakti Khurana Neha Dhupia Freedom To Feed Udaan Sacred Games Motherhood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday