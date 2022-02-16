Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Neha Dhupia Decides To Bid Adieu To 'Roadies' Days After Rannvijay Singh Singha's Departure

After actor Ranvijay Singh Singha's departure, model-turned-actress Neha Dhupia also decided to say goodbye to 'Roadies'.

Neha Dhupia Decides To Bid Adieu To 'Roadies' Days After Rannvijay Singh Singha's Departure
Actor Angad Bedi and actress Neha Dhupia. Instagram/@angadbedi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 9:04 pm

Model-turned-actress Neha Dhupia, who has been a gang leader on MTV Roadies since 2016, has announced her retirement from the stunt-based reality show, only days VJ-turned-actor Rannvijay Singh Singha. Singha had decided to leave 'MTV Roadies' after 18 years. Dhupia revealed to Indian Express that she will not be appearing on the show anymore. 

In the meantime, actor Sonu Sood has been named the new judge of 'MTV Roadies,' succeeding Singha. Reacting to this, Dhupia said to Indian Express, " It breaks my heart, for sure. I am very fond of him. I spent half a decade on the show. I know Sonu is filling in for him. He is a very dear friend as well. I know he would do a great job. But… ah! Cannot explain how this feels. I think, one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And I loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it. But it is what it is. I am sure Sonu will be great as well. Onwards and upwards."

On the personal front, on May 10, 2018, Neha Dhupia married actor Angad Bedi in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi. Mehr Dhupia Bedi is the couple's daughter, and Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi is their son. When her husband, Angad Bedi, was diagnosed with Covid-19 last year, the actress was expecting her second child. After 3 months of the baby's arrival, the couple decided to reveal his name - Guriq Dhupia Bedi. 

Dhupia recently shared a picture with her newborn on Instagram where fans and Bollywood stars poured love on the picture of the adorable mother-son duo.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art & Entertainment Neha Dhupia Ranvijay Singha Mtv Roadies Roadies Angad Bedi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Dhanush Makes First Public Appearance Since Divorce Announcement; Poses With Son Yathra

Dhanush Makes First Public Appearance Since Divorce Announcement; Poses With Son Yathra

Farhan Akhtar Gives Fans Glimpses Of His Bachelor's Party

How Bappi Lahiri Inspired An Entire Generation To Fall In Love With Disco Music

Remembering Bappi Lahiri: Top Non-Hindi Albums By The Legendary Composer

Nani, Keerthy Suresh's 'Dasara' Launched Officially

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti