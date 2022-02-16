Neha Dhupia Decides To Bid Adieu To 'Roadies' Days After Rannvijay Singh Singha's Departure

Model-turned-actress Neha Dhupia, who has been a gang leader on MTV Roadies since 2016, has announced her retirement from the stunt-based reality show, only days VJ-turned-actor Rannvijay Singh Singha. Singha had decided to leave 'MTV Roadies' after 18 years. Dhupia revealed to Indian Express that she will not be appearing on the show anymore.

In the meantime, actor Sonu Sood has been named the new judge of 'MTV Roadies,' succeeding Singha. Reacting to this, Dhupia said to Indian Express, " It breaks my heart, for sure. I am very fond of him. I spent half a decade on the show. I know Sonu is filling in for him. He is a very dear friend as well. I know he would do a great job. But… ah! Cannot explain how this feels. I think, one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And I loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it. But it is what it is. I am sure Sonu will be great as well. Onwards and upwards."

On the personal front, on May 10, 2018, Neha Dhupia married actor Angad Bedi in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi. Mehr Dhupia Bedi is the couple's daughter, and Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi is their son. When her husband, Angad Bedi, was diagnosed with Covid-19 last year, the actress was expecting her second child. After 3 months of the baby's arrival, the couple decided to reveal his name - Guriq Dhupia Bedi.

Dhupia recently shared a picture with her newborn on Instagram where fans and Bollywood stars poured love on the picture of the adorable mother-son duo.