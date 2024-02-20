Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Welcome Second Baby; Proud Parents Name Son Akaay

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to social media to announce the news to all their fans and followers. Sharing the news, the couple wrote on social media, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay, Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat & Anushka (sic).”

