Anushka Sen Offers Glimpse Of Her 'One Love': Video Camera That Keeps Her Busy

Actress Anushka Sen, who is currently running on a tight work schedule, on Tuesday shared a series of fun pictures from the set of her upcoming project, giving a sneak peek into her 'one love', and it is nothing but the video camera.

On Valentine's Day, the ‘Baal Veer’ fame diva, who is currently riding high on both professional and personal front, announced that she is on board a new project. However, she did not reveal the details of the project.