In a conversation with Fever FM, Anurag Kashyap revealed that two actors had ghosted him. He praised actors who declined his projects upfront and didn’t leave him hanging. The filmmaker did not take names, but he mentioned that the actors who ghosted him had started their careers with him. He said, “I like the quality in some people who say no because of whatever reason, I respect them a lot. But people who make you go around for two-three years and then say no, or just start ghosting you, that I have a problem with. It still happens. There are two actors who started their careers with me and then ghosted me on the film that I am doing. They didn’t care to say a yes or no, they just ghosted.”