Anurag Kashyap has now dipped his toes in acting. The renowned filmmaker recently shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Maharaja.’ He is being praised by the netizens for his antagonistic role. In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that two actors whom he has launched in the industry have ghosted him.
In a conversation with Fever FM, Anurag Kashyap revealed that two actors had ghosted him. He praised actors who declined his projects upfront and didn’t leave him hanging. The filmmaker did not take names, but he mentioned that the actors who ghosted him had started their careers with him. He said, “I like the quality in some people who say no because of whatever reason, I respect them a lot. But people who make you go around for two-three years and then say no, or just start ghosting you, that I have a problem with. It still happens. There are two actors who started their careers with me and then ghosted me on the film that I am doing. They didn’t care to say a yes or no, they just ghosted.”
On the work front, he is currently working on an untitled project the details of which have been kept under wraps. Kashyap made news recently when he announced that he would charge a consultancy fee to review work that he received from budding artists. He mentioned that he had to take the step because people would show up at his house to review their work.
Apart from ‘Maharaja’, Kashyap will also be seen in ‘Bad Cop’ where he will be sharing the screen with Gulshan Deviah. The series is an Indian adaptation of the German drama ‘Bad Cop.’ Kashyap will be playing the antagonistic role of Kazbe Mama.