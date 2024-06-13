Art & Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap's Lived Experiences Help Him Lend Realism To Roles: 'Bad Cop' Director Aditya Datt

Aditya Datt, who directed the upcoming streaming series 'Bad Cop', has praised director-writer-actor Anurag Kashyap for his ability to get into the skin of characters.

Filmmaker Aditya Datt
Filmmaker Aditya Datt Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Director Aditya Datt, who directed the upcoming streaming series 'Bad Cop', has praised director-writer-actor Anurag Kashyap for his ability to get into the skin of characters.

Aditya stated that Anurag's lived experiences helped him deliver a compelling performance on screen. In 'Bad Cop', Anurag essays the role of Kazbe bhau, a mafia. Characters like these come naturally to Anurag because they resonate with experiences from his own life. His talent for creating authentic characters adds depth and realism to stories. Talking about Anurag, actor and director Aditya said: “When you see Anurag Kashyap, it's not the experience of filmmaking that's within him, it's the experience of life. He has lived and done so much in life, and seen so many journeys of life that when he starts performing or reading a dialogue, he brings life into those lines as if he's lived it."

The director added, "He has encountered police stations and cops. So, when he plays someone like Kazbe, he makes it believable that this guy's been there and done all of this. And hence, he's saying it from that experience." Produced by Fremantle India, directed by Aditya Datt, and written by Rensil D’Silva, the series is set to drop on June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar.

