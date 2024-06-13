Anurag Kashyap's Lived Experiences Help Him Lend Realism To Roles: 'Bad Cop' Director Aditya Datt

Aditya stated that Anurag's lived experiences helped him deliver a compelling performance on screen. In 'Bad Cop', Anurag essays the role of Kazbe bhau, a mafia. Characters like these come naturally to Anurag because they resonate with experiences from his own life. His talent for creating authentic characters adds depth and realism to stories. Talking about Anurag, actor and director Aditya said: “When you see Anurag Kashyap, it's not the experience of filmmaking that's within him, it's the experience of life. He has lived and done so much in life, and seen so many journeys of life that when he starts performing or reading a dialogue, he brings life into those lines as if he's lived it."