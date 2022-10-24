Anu Aggarwal: Diwali Is A Time Of Celebrating Victory And Returning To Your Roots

Anu Aggarwal says that this Diwali is all about new beginnings for her. Anu, who is known as the ‘Aashiqui’ girl, intends on coming back to screen soon, and this is why this festival marks a new start for her.

“For me, this Diwali is really special as in a way, like Lord Rama returned to his hometown Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the negative, I feel a vibrational commonality in my fighting the crippling death, and now with all positivity returning to my love of acting, where I literally grew up,” she says.

Talking about her plans this year, she adds, “Diwali, for me, is a time of celebrating victory and returning to your roots, like Lord Rama. It’s a time for rejuvenation, family bonding, prayer, getting inspired while cleaning the clutter from your house for a fresh positive start- this is what I intend on doing this Diwali.”

She says, “I have never really been fond of bursting crackers though even as a child, the light and decorations always fascinated me; and today with global warming the sound and smoke rising is an environmental nuisance, hence to be avoided.”

In fact, her foundation, Anu Aggarwal Foundation, also has great plans for the festival. “I feel this is a great time to celebrate talent and creativity too. My foundation has organised an online event to inspire the youth to enhance and showcase their creativity; where we give prizes for painting, writing, dance, etc. to winners to encourage them.”

As for a special Diwali message for her fans, she says, “Even the worst situation that looks impossible can be overcome so never lose hope; believe in yourself and pray to win.”