Art & Entertainment

Ansh Bagri On Significance Of 'Holi' Colours: Represent Different Emotions

Actor Ansh Bagri has delved into the essence of the vibrant celebration of Holi, emphasising the profound symbolism behind each hue.

Advertisement

I
IANS
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Instagram
Ansh Bagri Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Ansh Bagri has delved into the essence of the vibrant celebration of Holi, emphasising the profound symbolism behind each hue.

Actor Ansh Bagri has delved into the essence of the vibrant celebration of Holi, emphasising the profound symbolism behind each hue.

Ansh is currently playing the role of Deva in the show 'Baghin'.

Discussing the Holi festival, Ansh said: "As Holi approaches, we see colourful colours everywhere around us. Every colour in our life has its own significance, representing different emotions. While black represents darkness, white represents peace. I believe that we should choose each colour, adopt it, and feel the emotions associated with it."

Advertisement

"While playing my character Deva, I get immersed in many emotions, Deva seems to have a lot of dark shades to him but somewhere he has a hint of red for love as well, which he is yet to discover. Similarly, I also want all the colours present in my personal life," he shared.

Ansh also reminisced about the happy childhood memories of playing Holi with water.

"As I grew up, I noticed and understood the importance of water in our lives. Now, I would urge my fans and viewers to have a happy Holi. Let us enjoy the essence of each colour in our lives during this festival," he added.

Advertisement

The mystical revenge thriller ‘Baghin’ revolves around the character of ‘Gauri’ played by Aneri Vajani, who is a simple girl in love with Veer (Zeeshan Khan), but due to unforeseen circumstances has to get married to Veer’s brother Deva (Ansh Bagri).'Baghin' airs on Star Bharat.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2, Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh Removes Mitch Marsh
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra