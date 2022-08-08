Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Andy Serkis To Direct And Produce Series On Madame Tussaud

Actor-director Andy Serkis is set to direct "Madame!", a series based on Marie Tussaud, the French artist and entrepreneur who founded world-famous wax museum Madame Tussauds.

Andy Serkis
Andy Serkis Instagram: @andyserkis

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 9:23 pm

Actor-director Andy Serkis is set to direct "Madame!", a series based on Marie Tussaud, the French artist and entrepreneur who founded world-famous wax museum Madame Tussauds.

Serkis, known for CGI-powered roles such as Gollum in the "Lord of the Rings" films and Caesar in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise, is credited as creator and showrunner on the upcoming show.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, "Madame!" is pitched as an untold story of the French artist known for her wax sculptures who sharpened her skills during the age of enlightenment and the French Revolution and escaped to England during the French Reign of Terror, founding her now-legendary wax museum in London in 1835.
Imaginarium, the production banner Serkis runs with Jonathan Cavendish, will produce the series along with Felicita Films' Marie Guillaumond.

Serkis said "Madame!" was not a "straight-up period drama".
"... it is a hilariously crazy, no holds barred, anarchic, punk caper conjured from the curiously twisted mind of a fabulously post-truth executioner's daughter!

"Marie knows one thing very clearly – if you're going to tell your own life story, make it entertaining, even if you have to make it up, and whatever happens, cut out the boring bits..." the director said.

The show will portray Tussaud as an "extraordinarily pioneering businesswoman who built her business from scratch" along the way sacrificing "relationships with nearly everyone close to her (including her own children), exchanging love for her legacy."

Related stories

Indian Museum Firing: Injured CISF Officer Discharged From Hospital

Soldier Opens Fire At Kolkata’s Indian Museum, Injuries 2 Colleagues

Tripura’s Pushpabanta Palace To Be Turned Into A National Level Museum And Cultural Centre

Tags

Art & Entertainment Madame Tussauds Andy Serkis Gollum Lord Of The Rings Planet Of The Apes Caesar Madame! Jonathan Cavendish
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020