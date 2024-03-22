'Anatomy Of A Fall' Movie Review: Milo Machado-Graner Steals The Spotlight In Justine Triet's Twisted French Courtroom Drama

On the face of it, the premise of ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is not new; it’s quite a common story. With this film, there are no complications, and no plot twists that will make you want to hit pause and process what just happened; it’s very simplistic yet brilliant. Justine Triet and Arthur Harari have wonderfully started off the film as a simple legal case, where Sandra has to fight to prove that her husband killed himself, but at the end of it, the movie really transforms into becoming a story of how broken their marriage really was. The film is extremely character-driven than plot-centric. While there are some scenes throughout where everyone has their own versions and theories of how Samuel died, it’s primarily focused on Sandra and Daniel, and the relationship the family of three shared with each other, and how post Samuel’s death, Sandra and Daniel’s relationship has been strained. Very subtly, the writers have also addressed themes of gender roles and the sacrifices one can possibly make in a marriage to make it work. Moreover, the bilingual nature of the film amplified the emotions that were meant to be felt. (Totally deserved the Oscar win!)