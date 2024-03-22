'Anatomy Of A Fall' Movie Review: Milo Machado-Graner Steals The Spotlight In Justine Triet's Twisted French Courtroom Drama

Ever since ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, it has won several accolades, and might I add, rightfully so. The most recent win for the film and its makers was five nominations at the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture; out of which, the film bagged one for Best Original Screenplay. Now that the film is available to rent on various streaming platforms all across the globe, how could we truly afford to give it a pass? So, here’s what Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is all about.
‘Anatomy Of A Fall’: Story
Advertisement
As much as a legal drama ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is, it’s also about whether the truth really matters or not. The film revolves around the demise of Samuel Maleski (Samuel Theis), an aspiring writer, who has never once published a book. One unfortunate day, his blind son, Daniel Maleski (Milo Machado-Graner), finds him on the ground outside their house, lying in snow, dead. Following the police investigations, the autopsy shows something strange, suggesting it wasn’t an accident. Samuel’s wife, Sandra Voyter (Sandra Hüller), was the only one home at the time, therefore, becoming the main suspect in this big trial. With the help of her lawyer and old friend, Vincent Renzi (Swann Arlaud), Sandra must prove that she’s innocent, and that her husband ended his own life.
Advertisement
Will she be acquitted? Or did she really murder her husband? That’s how the story proceeds further.
‘Anatomy Of A Fall’: Performances
Sandra Hüller truly owned last year with her outstanding performances. As Sandra Voyter, her portrayal is incredibly realistic and also feels so distant. Not once has she stepped out of character, or has overdone it. She has brought with her all the emotional quotient required in the film. Through her simple gestures and quick expression changes, she has the ability to evoke sympathy from viewers while also leaving them uncertain about their feelings towards her emotionally-drained character.
Milo Machado-Graner as Daniel Maleski has undoubtedly been the star of the film. Despite his character being blind, he sees everything with so much clarity. The young actor has stayed true to his character and has kept a monotonous expression throughout, which really works well in his favour. The ability to portray both a blind as well as a mature child grappling with difficulties no child should go through about what’s real and who to trust has been exceptionally executed.
Swann Arlaud as Vincent Renzi delivers some hard-hitting dialogues that will stay with you until the end of the film. There have been moments where I’ve felt like his character seems to have become smitten by Sandra; maybe it’s the French genes! On the other hand, the role of the prosecutor, played by Antoine Reinartz, is a satisfying role to watch. He’s the closest to a villainous figure in the film, and has done an exceptional job with the cross-examination in the case. Additional mention has to be given to Samuel Theis as the dead husband, Samuel Maleski. Though he had very limited screen-time, in that brief period, he commanded your presence. There was so much vulnerability and desperation in his eyes that you can’t help but feel for him.
Advertisement
While the rest of the cast has also performed admirably, their performances didn’t particularly stand out, except for Messi. I mean, how can we overlook just how adorable the dog truly is?
‘Anatomy Of A Fall’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
On the face of it, the premise of ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is not new; it’s quite a common story. With this film, there are no complications, and no plot twists that will make you want to hit pause and process what just happened; it’s very simplistic yet brilliant. Justine Triet and Arthur Harari have wonderfully started off the film as a simple legal case, where Sandra has to fight to prove that her husband killed himself, but at the end of it, the movie really transforms into becoming a story of how broken their marriage really was. The film is extremely character-driven than plot-centric. While there are some scenes throughout where everyone has their own versions and theories of how Samuel died, it’s primarily focused on Sandra and Daniel, and the relationship the family of three shared with each other, and how post Samuel’s death, Sandra and Daniel’s relationship has been strained. Very subtly, the writers have also addressed themes of gender roles and the sacrifices one can possibly make in a marriage to make it work. Moreover, the bilingual nature of the film amplified the emotions that were meant to be felt. (Totally deserved the Oscar win!)
Advertisement
Triet in the director’s chair has decided to let the story form on its own and take shape. The characters have been developed well, with each being given ample screen time, so viewers can connect to them. Additionally, while the film is a legal drama, it’s also applause-worthy that the film isn’t entirely based in the courtroom at all times. She has tried to shed light on the intricacies of the characters’ emotions with finesse. A perfect blend of drama and realism, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ has emerged as a must-watch.
I believe one of the key highlights of the film was its visual aspects. Simon Beaufils, behind the camera, decided to showcase even the tiniest details, allowing viewers to feel like they’re among the French Alps too. The film brilliantly prioritized the surroundings and the atmosphere around the characters. Audiences were given a proper tour of Sandra’s house, as well as the courtroom. What was a bit of a letdown was that there were several mentions of Grenoble (the place where the family lives), but there was no emphasis on showcasing the French city at all. I believe that a slight change of view could have been better.
Advertisement
Coming to the editing aspect, Laurent Sénéchal has been thoughtful. While the movie at first glance may have seemed long, once you sit to watch it, you will be immersed in it, with no idea of how time passed by. There has been a perfect balance of Sandra’s life outside the courtroom and inside her house. Even the scenes where we are taken into a flashback, it’s not done abruptly. Lastly, the musical compositions don’t particularly stand out. At some places, it felt like these compositions have been overused, which could have been cut down, while still having the same effect, but for a shorter while.
‘Anatomy Of A Fall’: Cast & Crew
Director: Justine Triet
Cast: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Saadia Bentaieb, Camille Rutherford, Anne Rotger, and Sophie Fillières
Available On: Hulu (Also, available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+)
Duration: 2 hours 32 minutes
Genre: Legal Drama
Language: French, English
‘Anatomy Of A Fall’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
At the end of it, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ isn’t really about the fall of a man; it’s more about how Samuel and Sandra’s marriage fell apart, and what’s left of it now. The performances by the lead stars have been nothing short of brilliant. The plot will keep you hooked right from the beginning, and you will find yourself wondering whether Sandra really killed Samuel or not throughout the film. Justine Triet’s film has been a sight to sore eyes. I recommend everyone to watch it at least once.