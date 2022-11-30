Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Amit Sarin: We Indians Don’t Give Enough Importance To Mental Health

Amit Sarin: We Indians Don’t Give Enough Importance To Mental Health

Amit Sarin opens up on playing a suicide survivor in ‘Between Mountains’. The film, directed by Vineesha Arora Sarin, has won more than 20 awards internationally at various film festivals.

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 5:27 pm

Amit Sarin was recently seen in a feature film titled ‘Between Mountains’ directed by his wife Vineesha Arora Sarin. The actor says that the film was not easy to shoot, and it was very heavy emotionally.

“In the film, a distraught father contemplates suicide after the loss of his child but begins to heal through nature’s mystical powers. It affected me mentally but I realised it only after the shoot was halfway through. My character tries making several suicidal attempts. The feelings that emanated during these attempts were very difficult for me to understand and I had to talk to a few suicide survivors to be able to portray the turmoil,” he says.

Talking about the prep he did for the film, he added, “This is the first time that I gained about 15 pounds, grew my hair and beard, which was not even trimmed for three months. My character is not interested in living and he doesn’t care about how he looks.”

The actor says that the film has taught him a lot. “The biggest learning was that we as Indians don’t give enough importance to mental health. The film has won more than 20 awards internationally and three best actor awards for me,” he says.

Art & Entertainment Amit Sarin Mental Health
