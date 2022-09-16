Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Amazon Lines Up Five Short Films For First-Ever Mini Movie Festival

Come September 22, and as many as five short films depicting slice of life stories, are set to premiere on Amazon mini TV, the free video streaming service available on Amazon's shopping app and on Fire TV. The free video streaming service on Friday announced the launch of a one-of-a-kind movie festival - Mini Movie Festival.

Amazon Mini Movie Festival
Amazon Mini Movie Festival Instagram/ @amazonminitv

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 3:15 pm

Come September 22, and as many as five short films depicting slice of life stories, are set to premiere on Amazon mini TV, the free video streaming service available on Amazon's shopping app and on Fire TV. The free video streaming service on Friday announced the launch of a one-of-a-kind movie festival - Mini Movie Festival.

This ambitious project of Amazon miniTV aims to bring together a diverse set of stories and an ensemble of talented actors across a bouquet of short films ranging from romance to legal dramas.

"As we present a powerhouse of talent, renowned production houses, and skillful directors, we hope to deliver some meaningful and impactful stories through this initiative," said, Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

The films, 'Conditions Apply', 'Vakeel Babu', 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Good Morning' and 'The List', are powered by a cast of artists including Neha Dhupia, Abhishek Banerjee, Shreya Chaudhry, Angad Bedi, Kirti Kulhari, RJ Malishka among many others who play multiple characters across various movies from the line up.

"Launching our two mini-movies, 'Conditions Apply' and 'Good Morning', with their first-ever Mini Movie Festival, is absolutely amazing. Conditions Apply is a classic relationship drama with a twist, we explore the idea of love and the things we do to find closure after a breakup. 'Good Morning' is a story of a multitasking super mom. We intend to inspire viewers with this tale of motherhood," said Guneet Monga, CEO, Sikhya Entertainment.

"Written and Directed by debutante Gaurav Dave and Helmed by the fabulously talented Kirti Kulhari and Angad Bedi, 'The List' takes an incisive look into the life of an urban Indian couple in their early 30s." said Malvika Khatri of Roy Kapur Films.

Related stories

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ On Disney+ Hotstar To ‘Sita Ramam’ On Amazon Prime Video – Top 5 OTT Releases Of The Week

Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka's 'Hush Hush' To Debut On September 22 On Amazon Prime Video

Robert Aramayo On Playing Elrond In Amazon Series 'The Lord of the Rings': It Was A Childhood Dream

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amazon Amazon Mini TV Video Streaming Service Movie Announcement Conditions Apply Vakeel Babu Parde Mein Rehne Do Good Morning Movie The List India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live