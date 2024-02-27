Amartya Ray: Fortunate To Essay Role Of Football Legend Chuni Goswami

Young actor Amartya Ray said he felt fortunate to essay the role of football legend Chuni Goswami, and share the screen with Ajay Devgn in upcoming Bollywood movie 'Maidaan'.

Ray, the son of seasoned Bengali actor Chaiti Ghosal, was talking about the sports drama in which Devgn essays the role of the architect of modern Indian football, Syed Abdul Rahim. 'Maidaan' will be released on Eid.