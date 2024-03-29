Allu Arjun Strikes Iconic 'Pushpa' Pose With His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Dubai

Superstar Allu Arjun has been honoured with a wax statue. The 'Pushpa' star unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai on Thursday. His family members also attended the event. The pics have gone viral on social media. Allu Arjun's wax statue features his iconic 'Jhukega Nahi' aka 'Jhukega Nahi' pose from his blockbuster, 'Pushpa: The Rise'.
Allu Arjun also struck the iconic pose and got clicked with his wax statue. He shared a picture of himself posing with his statue at the Madame Tussaud's museum, and wrote, "There you go. #thaggedhele #madametussaudsdubai." The statue was in a red blazer, white shirt and black pant. So, the actor also dressed up in the same colour outfit.
Madame Tussauds Dubai's official Instagram handle shared another picture of Allu Arjun and his wax statue with the oh-so-popular pose of the actor and captioned it, "Allu Arjun, Icon Star, the King of Dance, has arrived at Madame Tussauds Dubai."
After the huge success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the anticipation has been higher for the second instalment. The movie was set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. 'Pushpa: The Rise' created a tsunami at the box office and it was a blockbuster. Released in 2021, its songs like 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', 'Srivalli' and 'Saami Saami' among others were also massive hits. Also, Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards.
Recently, Rashmika Mandanna's leaked pics from 'Pushpa 2' sets went viral on social media. She was seen in a red saree and heavy jewellery.
Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika said that 'Pushpa 2' will be “bigger” than its first instalment. She also said, “I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that.''
'Pushpa 2' will have Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their iconic roles. Directed by Sukumar, it is all set to arrive in theatres on August 15, 2024.