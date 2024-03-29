Allu Arjun Strikes Iconic 'Pushpa' Pose With His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Dubai

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika said that 'Pushpa 2' will be “bigger” than its first instalment. She also said, “I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that.''