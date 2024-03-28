Art & Entertainment

Allu Arjun Gets A Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In Dubai, Shares Glimpse With His Fans - Check Pic Inside

Allu Arjun has got a wax statue of him at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai. The actor shared a glimpse with his fans.

Allu Arjun Photo: Instagram
Actor Allu Arjun has become the talk of the town after news of ‘Pushpa 2’ going on the floors made headlines. As the actor works on the sequel of his hit movie, he has added another feather to his cap. The actor took to his Instagram to announce that he has got a wax statue to his name at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Allu Arjun shared a picture where he posed with his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai. The picture showed him and his statue with his back to the camera. The actor was dressed in an all-black ensemble, while his wax statue wore a red coat, black tailored pants, and black polished shoes. His statue donned the same hairstyle as him. From the picture, the resemblance between them was astonishing.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “The Launch of Madame Tussaud's wax statue today. It is a milestone moment for every actor. Grateful.” He did not reveal what his wax statue looks like to his fans. Take a look at his Instagram Story here.

Allu%20Arjun%27s%20Instagram%20Story
Allu Arjun's Instagram Story Photo: Instagram
Earlier, Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai had revealed that they are working on Allu Arjun’s wax statue. They shared a fun BTS clip on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account in October last year. They wrote, “National Award winner; the first Telugu Actor in 69 years to win this award and icon of dance moves, the one and only Allu Arjun is all set to come face to face with his wax twin at Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year. Stay tuned for an event like never before.”

Allu Arjun was last seen in ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ He will be next seen in ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’

