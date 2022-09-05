Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Allari Naresh Appears With Blackened Face In 'Ugram' Promo Video

Allari Naresh In 'Ugram'
Allari Naresh In 'Ugram' Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 6:42 pm

Work on director Vijay Kanakamedala's Telugu film 'Ugram', featuring actors Allari Naresh and Mirnaa in the lead, began on Monday.

The unit of the film made the announcement that the project had commenced through a video clip that showed a close-up of Allari Naresh with his face blackened. The actor, in the clip, appears to be searching for someone or something.

This is the second time that Vijay Kanakamedala is collaborating with Allari Naresh. As the first look and the title suggests, Allari Naresh plays a ferocious character in 'Ugram'.

The film is the fifth project of producers Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi's Shine Screens, which is known for having made several interesting projects such as 'Krishnarjuna Yuddham', 'Majili' and 'Tuck Jagadish'.

Toom Venkat has written the story, while Abburi Ravi has penned the dialogues. Sid takes care of the film's cinematography, while Sricharan Pakala provides its music.

  

