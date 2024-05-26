'All We Imagine As Light': All You Need To Know About Payal Kapadia's Film That Clinched The Grand Prix At Cannes 2024

Before making their way to the premiere of the film—where it received a resounding eight-minute standing ovation—the film’s cast and crew were beaming with smiles on the red carpet. The entire team, including Kapadia, Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon, and Chhaya Kadam, radiated joy as they ascended the steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, even breaking into dance on their way to the theatre. Their infectious energy captivated the attention of everyone present. However, apart from the movie, what caught everyone’s gaze was Kusruti’s gesture of solidarity with Palestine through her choice of handbag. Recently, the watermelon has emerged as a symbol of support, as its colours—red, green, and black seeds—echo those found on the Palestinian flag.