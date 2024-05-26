Art & Entertainment

'All We Imagine As Light': All You Need To Know About Payal Kapadia's Film That Clinched The Grand Prix At Cannes 2024

Payal Kapadia scripted history with her film, 'All We Imagine As Light,' which won the Grand Prix Award at Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Instagram
'All We Imagine As Light' at Cannes 2024 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light,’ the first Indian film to compete at Cannes Film Festival in 30 years, created a significant buzz during its world premiere at the festival on Thursday, earning praise from all attendees. Days later, on Saturday night, it scripted history as it clinched the Grand Prix Award—the second highest honour after Palme d’Or.

Before making their way to the premiere of the film—where it received a resounding eight-minute standing ovation—the film’s cast and crew were beaming with smiles on the red carpet. The entire team, including Kapadia, Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon, and Chhaya Kadam, radiated joy as they ascended the steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, even breaking into dance on their way to the theatre. Their infectious energy captivated the attention of everyone present. However, apart from the movie, what caught everyone’s gaze was Kusruti’s gesture of solidarity with Palestine through her choice of handbag. Recently, the watermelon has emerged as a symbol of support, as its colours—red, green, and black seeds—echo those found on the Palestinian flag.

'All We Imagine As Light' at Cannes 2024 - X
Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation, Team Dances On Red Carpet

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Additionally, ‘All We Imagine As Light’ made history. The film is India’s first entry into the main competition since ‘Swaham’ in 1994, with Kapadia also being the first Indian female filmmaker to achieve this milestone. Even though the film lost to Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ in the competition category, the filmmaker expressed pride in demonstrating to the world that Indian cinema has more to offer outside of Bollywood. Also, the film’s victory with the Grand Prix makes it the first Indian film to receive this honour.

An alumna of the prestigious Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), Payal Kapadia is best known internationally for her documentary, ‘A Night of Knowing Nothing,’ which screened in Director’s Fortnight section at Cannes in 2021, where it won the Golden Eye Award.

“India is a country that makes a lot of good films. Not just Bollywood, but every state has its industry and there are absolutely brilliant filmmakers. I hope that after this we won’t have to wait another 30 years,” the director told Deadline, further adding, “I’m excited and really we’re just happy that our film got selected. We didn’t expect it and it’s an honour because there are so many filmmakers in the section that I really admire.”

'All We Imagine As Light' - Metrovaartha.com
Truly Thrilling And Humbling: Payal Kapadia On Her Cannes Competition Film 'All We Imagine As Light'

BY PTI

As per the official Festival de Cannes website, the Indo-French production is based in Mumbai, where “Nurse Prabha’s routine is troubled when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a spot in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to find a space for their desires to manifest.”

Critics from the West have lauded the film. As per Variety, “Few films have ever so beautifully captured the lonesome romance of Mumbai after dark.” BBC stated that the movie is “universal and emotional enough to hypnotize anyone who has been alone in a city, or been spellbound by a film on the subject.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Its story of women looking for love and happiness in a calamitous world brings to mind those popular Mumbai-set movies, in which heroines suffer plenty of heartbreak before things eventually work out.” The Guardian described it to be “glorious… an absorbing story full of humanity.”

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' - Instagram
Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Wins Grand Prix Award At Cannes 2024

BY IANS

With this, ‘All We Imagine As Light’ has marked a historic achievement for Indian cinema at Cannes. With its universal appeal and critical acclaim, the film solidifies Kapadia’s position as a promising filmmaker.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Storm Intensifies To 'Severe Cyclonic' Level; To Make Landfall At Midnight
  2. MP: Man Uses Voice-changing App To Pose As Woman Professor, Rapes 7 Students | Know What Happened
  3. Delhi: 3 People Die After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Krishna Nagar
  4. Goa: 4 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured As Bus Rams Into Roadside Shanties
  5. Bangladesh MP Murder: Gold Smuggling 'Reason' Behind Crime; Search For Body Parts Continues | Probe Details
Entertainment News
  1. Varun Grover, Shreya Dhanwanthary Hail Payal Kapadia For Making Film With Only Female Leads
  2. SHINee Unveils Special 16th Debut Anniversary Video For 'Honesty', Featuring Late Member Jonghyun
  3. Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Finally Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With Badshah
  4. Richard Sherman Dies At 95: Oscar-Winning Disney Legend Passes Away Due To Age-Related Illness
  5. Nicki Minaj Released From Custody After Being Detained In Amsterdam For Drug Possession; Manchester Show Postponed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: In-Form PV Sindhu Faces Wang Zhi Yi In Malaysia Masters Final
  2. Geneva Open: Casper Ruud Beats Tomas Machac, Claims Title - In Pics
  3. Hardik Pandya Divorce: MI Skipper Absent From Indian Cricket Team's Trip To USA
  4. Walker Akshdeep Singh's Road To Paris 2024: Finishes Third In 20Km Race In Slovakia Meet
  5. French Open 2024: The Era Of Tennis Legends' Farewells - It's Not Just Rafael Nadal
World News
  1. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
  2. These Are The Most Queer Friendly Cities In The World!
  3. Bryant Park Is Coming Back With Its Summer Movie Screenings; Here’s The Complete Line Up For 2024
  4. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
  5. Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest