Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Selected For Competition Section

The news was announced by the organisers of the Cannes Film festival on Thursday. 'All We Imagine As Light' is an Indian film selected for the Cannes competition category after 30 years.

Instagram
Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' selected for the Cannes competition category Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Good news for cinephiles! Indian director Payal Kapadia's movie 'All We Imagine As Light' has been selected for Cannes 2024. The movie will be part of the prestigious film festival Competition section. The news was announced by the organisers of the festival on Thursday. It is to be noted that, 'All We Imagine As Light' is an Indian film selected for the Cannes competition category after 30 years.

Cannes Film Festival 2024 shared the new on its official X handle. They shared a list of the films from across the world which will be screened under the Competition section. ''ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT – Payal KAPADIA #Competition #Cannes2024," read the post.

For those unaware, Payal Kapadia, who is best known for her documentary 'A Night of Knowing Nothing' bagged the Oeil d'or (Golden Eye) award at Cannes Film Festival, 2021. The film premiered under the Director's Fortnight section.

Payal's film will compete alongside 19 other titles, including 'Kinds of Kindness' by Yorgos Lanthimos, 'Megalopolis' by Francis Ford Coppola, 'Oh Canada' by Paul Scrader, 'Bird' by Andrea Arnold, 'The Shrouds' by David Cronenberg, and 'Anora' by Sean Baker at the French film festival.

The 77th edition of the film festival will start from May 14 to May 25. Quentin Dupieux's 'The Second Act' will be the opening film at the festival. Also, 'Santosh' by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri, which is her feature debut will be showcased in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It stars Shahana Goswami.

At Cannes 2023, Anurag Kashyap’s 'Kennedy' was screened and it received a standing ovation by the crowd. The movie starred Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal. It was selected for the Midnight Screenings’ Section of the festival. 'Agra' by Kanu Behl was also selected to be screened at the Director’s Fortnight Section at the 76th Cannes film festival.

