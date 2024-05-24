Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ made it to the Cannes Film Festival as India’s entry to the Palme d'Or award category after 30 years. The movie was screened at the film festival on May 23. It received an eight-minute standing ovation at the event. However, apart from the movie what caught everyone’s eye was how actor Kani Kusruti showed solidarity with Palestine with her clutch.
At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the team of ‘All We Imagine As Light’ broke into a joyous dance as their film received a standing ovation. With the team, actor Kani Kusruti was seen dressed in a white glittery dress with puffer sleeves. The actor had tied her hair back and she finished off her look with statement danglers. But for her clutch, she carried a watermelon-shaped bag.
In recent times, the watermelon has become a symbol of solidarity, as its colours—red, green, and black seeds—mirror those of the Palestinian flag. Take a look at Kusruti’s look here.
Kusruti’s look has become the talk of the town. Her look is being praised by the netizens. Not just the audience but multiple celebrities have also taken to their social media to hail her. She is being hailed for making a powerful statement on the global stage. Reacting to her look, one fan said, “3rd celebrity to speak for Palestinians so far from India!” A second fan wrote, “Yes, our Kerala too has a Hero.” A third fan commented, “Kani Kusruti is a tremendous actor. She was also incredible in GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS, the best film at this year’s Sundance.”
On the work front, the actor was seen in multiple web series this year, such as ‘Killer Soup’, ‘Thalaimai Seyalagam’, and ‘Poacher.’ In ‘All We Imagine As Light’, she plays the role of Nurse Prabha.