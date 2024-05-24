Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation, Team Dances On Red Carpet

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' is the first Indian production to compete for the prestigious Palme d’Or in 30 years at Cannes.

'All We Imagine As Light' at Cannes 2024 Photo: X
Indian director Payal Kapadia’s debut Malayalam-Hindi language film, 'All We Can Imagine As Light', received an 8-minute long standing ovation following its World premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2024. For the unversed, Kapadia becomes the first female Indian filmmaker to screen a movie in the Cannes competition. Also, the feature film is the first Indian production to compete for the prestigious Palme d’Or in 30 years. This is indeed a great achievement not only for the entire cast and crew of 'All We Can Imagine As Light', but for the entire nation.

The pics and videos from the premiere night have gone viral on social media. The happiness of the team knew no bounds and they were even seen dancing on the red carpet while celebrating the feat.

'All We Imagine As Light' stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon among others in key roles.

The official description of 'All We Imagine As Light' reads- "In Mumbai, Nurse Prabha's daily routine is disrupted when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Meanwhile, her younger roommate, Anu, struggles to find a private place in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend. A getaway to a beach town provides them with the opportunity to fulfil their desires in a secluded setting.”

Payal Kapadia told Deadline, “India is a country that makes a lot of good films. Not just Bollywood but every state has its industry and there are absolutely brilliant filmmakers. I hope that after this we won’t have to wait another 30 years.”

Kapadia also said that she is excited and happy that their film got selected. ''We didn’t expect it and it’s an honor because there are so many filmmakers in the section that I really admire,'' she said further.

For those unaware, Payal Kapadia is competing with Jacques Audiard, Yorgos Lanthimos, David Cronenberg, Paul Schrader, and Jia Zhangke for Palme d’Or.

