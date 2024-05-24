Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation, Team Dances On Red Carpet

Indian director Payal Kapadia’s debut Malayalam-Hindi language film, 'All We Can Imagine As Light', received an 8-minute long standing ovation following its World premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2024. For the unversed, Kapadia becomes the first female Indian filmmaker to screen a movie in the Cannes competition. Also, the feature film is the first Indian production to compete for the prestigious Palme d’Or in 30 years. This is indeed a great achievement not only for the entire cast and crew of 'All We Can Imagine As Light', but for the entire nation.