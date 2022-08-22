Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Akshay Oberoi Says He Enjoyed Playing Bisexual Antagonist In 'Flesh'

Actor Akshay Oberoi, walked down the memory lane as his OTT show 'Flesh' clocked 2 years of its release recently.

Akshay Oberoi
Akshay Oberoi IANS

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 5:39 pm

The actor is grateful for the positive response to the show and his role. 'Flesh' is a gripping crime drama, a real-life depiction of India's awful reality is about law enforcement officials enmeshed in the web of this sinister business and horrifying sex traffickers.

Being cast as a dark, complex yet intriguing psychotic sex-trafficker, the actor had to do a lot of preparations beforehand.

Starting from his look, his hair was painted white, his ears were pierced and he wore crazy costumes. Although he was terrified to get into Taj's (his character) psyche, no doubt he gave a wonderful performance.

Responding to the show celebrating two years of its release, Akshay said: "Everything about the series piqued my interest when it was offered to me. I accepted this role because I was aware of how challenging it was going to be. Taj's character was extremely 'psychotic' and 'sickening', but I enjoyed playing the bisexual antagonist which was so differently styled and so beautifully executed."

He added: "On the lines of me playing an antagonist, I was put as a wicked, twisted, diabolical guy and to play such a part, it is very important for us to emphasise the character. As an actor, I am never the one who wants to chase comfort but Taj has pushed the limit for me. I am glad for such a fulfilling and creatively enriching experience," he added.

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in projects such as 'Gaslight' along with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, 'Varchasva' along with Ravi Kishan, and Tridha Choudhary, and a social satire titled 'Ek Kori Prem Katha'.

