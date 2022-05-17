Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Akshay Kumar: Some Memories Fade Away With Time, But ‘Ek Rishtaa’ Is Nostalgic

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan’s ‘Ek Rishtaa - The Bond of Love’, starring actors Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rakhee completes 21 years tomorrow (May 18).

Amitabh Bachchan And Akshay Kumar Discussing A Scene From 'Ek Rishtaa' With Suneel Darshan

Updated: 17 May 2022 4:40 pm

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan’s movie ‘Ek Rishtaa-The Bond of Love’ (2001) saw actor Akshay Kumar sharing screen space with actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. The film completes 21 years tomorrow. Kumar has some of the fondest memories of shooting this film.

Reminiscing on the shoot, Kumar says, “Some memories fade away with time, but ‘Ek Rishtaa’ is truly a nostalgic experience as it explored a relationship that I felt about so deeply, and the delight of being cast with Mr Bachchan added to my excitement. I feel indebted to the audience for their continued appreciation for the movie.”

After working with Kumar in ‘Jaanwar’ (1999), Darshan had pitted Kumar for the first time against the veteran superstar Big B. Besides the two, the film also stars actresses Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rakhee in pivotal roles. The soundtrack of the movie, which was composed by Nadeem-Shravan, had become a chartbuster at that time.

At that time, the film enjoyed a 100-day theatrical run in Mumbai and several other cities in India, and also met with great success in the international territories. It was a big thing in that era which was beyond the box-office collections and the 100-200 crore clubs. The movie still gets a great viewership on television.

