Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' Raises Rs 35 Crore In Three Days

Superstar Akshay Kumar's action adventure drama "Ram Setu" has raised over Rs 35 crore at the box office in the first three days of its release.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 3:18 pm

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of "Tere Bin Laden" fame, the film released in theatres on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by the makers on Friday, "Ram Setu" has collected Rs 35.4 crore.
The film follows an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. Satyadev, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha round out the cast of the movie, which released alongside family comedy "Thank God".
"Ram Setu" is presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions. The film is an Abundantia Entertainment Production. It is backed by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Chandraprakash Dwivedi ("Samrat Prithviraj") as its creative producer.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Akshay Kumar Bollywood Bollywood Actor Hindi Hindi Cinema Film Actor Movies Ram Setu Akshay Kumar Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Valerie Singleton Puts An End To Lesbian Affair' Rumours

Valerie Singleton Puts An End To Lesbian Affair' Rumours

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  