Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Akhilendra Mishra: Essence Of India Is Mostly Reflected In Regional Films

The essence of India is mostly reflected in regional films, though not many films are made in regional languages. More films should be made and showcased in regional languages, noted actor Akhilendra Chhatrapati Mishra said.

Actor Akhilendra Mishra
Actor Akhilendra Mishra MUBI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 9:34 pm

Mishra acted in the Maithili feature film 'Lotus Blooms' which was screened in the Indian Panorama section at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Speaking during the 'Table Talk' program at IFFI, he said that he chose to work on this project as it employs the 'Language of Cinema' to express its message.

"Life is also like a lotus, which blooms with sunrise and withers with sunset. I worked on this film because it promotes the Maithili language. The essence of India is mostly reflected in regional films, though not many films are made in regional languages. More films should be made and showcased in regional languages," he added.

Speaking about the inspiration behind his Maithili feature film 'Lotus Blooms', Director Pratik Sharma said that the thought was to portray the emotional journey of a person with nature and people as witnesses. But he wanted to convey this message in an entertaining manner.

Screenplay writer Asmita Sharma explained the central theme of 'Lotus Blooms' as what the universe plans for someone is always delivered, sometimes in an unexpected manner, though man's plans may fail sometime. "Sometimes life's journey becomes difficult, but when you surrender yourself to nature and the Almighty, the problems get sorted in miraculous ways," she added.

The film is about faith in the fundamental goodness of Mother Nature and humanity. The lotus of the conscience blooms only when it is connected with Mother Nature and with one's inner nature, the soul.

