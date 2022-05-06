Friday, May 06, 2022
John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' follows MCU’s Phase 4 after ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’, ‘What If…”’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' was full of twists, turns, shocks, and discoveries that will have a long-term impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a big revelation, 'The Office' actor John Krasinski is also seen in 'Doctor Strange 2' as Mr. Fantastic, AKA Reed Richards, a member of the Fantastic Four in Marvel comics.

After much speculation leading up to the film's release, Krasinski is finally seen dressed as a member of the Fantastic Four and as part of the Illuminati, which also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor's Mordo, Anson Mount's Black Bolt, Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter.

In the film, Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic dies at the hands of Wanda Maximoff, who turns him into elastic spaghetti in a violent frenzy that kills every Illuminati member except Mordo. Although it would be interesting to see Krasinski reprise his role as Mr. Fantastic in Marvel's upcoming film 'Fantastic 4,' no information on the film's casting is known at this time. But, after playing the character in 'Doctor Strange 2' there is a strong chance Krasinski will return for the role in future films.

In Marvel comics, Mr. Fantastic, also known as Reed Richards, is a member of the Fantastic Four. Susan Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, is his wife. Benjamin Grimm, as the Thing, and Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, are also members of the heroic team.

Reed Richards is a brilliant scientist who has the power to stretch his entire body due to a cosmic radiation mishap. The character will most likely be seen again in the future Fantastic Four film, which does not yet have a release date. Mr. Fantastic has previously been portrayed in live-action films by Ioan Gruffudd and Miles Teller.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' follows MCU’s Phase 4 after ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’, ‘What If…”’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The film was released in theatres on May 6. 

