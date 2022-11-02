Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

After Legal Drama, It's A Comedy On Snoring For K Manikandan Of 'Jai Bhim' Fame

Actor Manikandan, who is best known for his stellar performance in critically acclaimed Tamil superhit film 'Jai Bhim', will next be seen playing the lead in a comedy film on snoring.

Manikandan
Manikandan Social media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 4:21 pm

Actor Manikandan, who is best known for his stellar performance in critically acclaimed Tamil superhit film 'Jai Bhim', will next be seen playing the lead in a comedy film on snoring. 

The yet-to-be-titled film is being directed by Vinayak Chandrasekaran. 

Source close to the film unit said: "Snoring is a problem that most people experience. The core content of this film is based on this issue. The film has come out as a commercial entertainer." 

"It has loads of humour and has been made in such a way that everyone will be able to enjoy it. The filming has been completed at a single stretch. The film was shot in and around Chennai. Currently, post-production work is on."

Sean Roldan has scored the music for this film, which is being produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Yuvaraj Ganesan, and Mageshraj Pasilian for the banners Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. 

Apart from Manikandan, the film also features Meetha Raghunath, Ramesh Thilak, director Balaji Shakthivel, and Bagavathi Perumal (Bakhs) in pivotal roles. 

Director S. P. Shakthivel is the creative producer for the film, which has Jayanth Sethumadhavan as its director of Photography. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Tamil Cinema Tamil Movie Kollywood Superhero Film Movies Photography Indian Cinema Legal Drama Manikandan Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Central Government Working To Make Delhi Grand City With All Facilities Expected Of Capital: PM Narendra Modi

Central Government Working To Make Delhi Grand City With All Facilities Expected Of Capital: PM Narendra Modi

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It