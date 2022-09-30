Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

The movie is getting a variety of reactions majority of them are calling it too brilliant.

Vikram Vedha Movie Review
Vikram Vedha Movie Review Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 9:18 am

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' that became the target of trolls for being a cheap copy of a blockbuster film by some segment of Social media users before the release of the film, was finally released on screens after days of anticipation, and despite it being early in the morning, viewers have already started posting reviews on Twitter.

The movie is getting a variety of reactions majority of them are calling it too brilliant. Here are some of the reactions 

Recently, Sussanne Khan, the former wife of Hrithik, too  watched Pushkar and Gayatri's directorial and shared the experience on her social media. Suzzanne wrote, "RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! this one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER." 

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan, took to their respective social media handles to share their opinion of the action-thriller.

Helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayatri, the movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf and is the remake of the hit 2017 film of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. In the Hindi version, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a cop named Vikram, while Hrithik Roshan plays the role of a gangster named Vedha. 

'Vikram Vedha' is clashing at the box office with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan: I', based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular novel of the same name.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Saif Ali Khan Hrithik Roshan Vikram Vedha Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood R Madhavan Twitter Hrithik Roshan Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely