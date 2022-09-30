After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' that became the target of trolls for being a cheap copy of a blockbuster film by some segment of Social media users before the release of the film, was finally released on screens after days of anticipation, and despite it being early in the morning, viewers have already started posting reviews on Twitter.

The movie is getting a variety of reactions majority of them are calling it too brilliant. Here are some of the reactions

Hrithik’s Swag and Saif’s Intensity. Story keeps you hooked up till the end with lots if twists and turns. I did watch the original one but they nailed it all over again with this. Highly recommend. #VikramVedha #VikramVedhaReview #HrithikRoshan #SaifAliKhan @iHrithik — Harry Ghai (@iamsrkfan001) September 30, 2022

#VikramVedhaReview in one word fire🔥#HrithikRoshan is terrific in the movie, paisa vasool action and acting, his expression given me goosebumps 🥵 #SaifAliKhan done his work well his scene also gives you goosebumps when clash between hr and saif happens.

This wl do well on boi pic.twitter.com/9Nn3T2GAu7 — Sarcastic perosn (@LoyalSam01) September 29, 2022

#VikramVedha is a good remake with great 2nd half.The presence of Hrithik made it diff due to his attitude and accent.Saif was a copy of Madhavan.Ppl who haven’t watched the original will absolutely love it but for me,it was decent as I knew d twists.Can watch for HR & direction — sharat (@sherry1111111) September 30, 2022

Recently, Sussanne Khan, the former wife of Hrithik, too watched Pushkar and Gayatri's directorial and shared the experience on her social media. Suzzanne wrote, "RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!! Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! this one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER."

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan, took to their respective social media handles to share their opinion of the action-thriller.

Helmed by director duo Pushkar and Gayatri, the movie also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf and is the remake of the hit 2017 film of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. In the Hindi version, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a cop named Vikram, while Hrithik Roshan plays the role of a gangster named Vedha.

'Vikram Vedha' is clashing at the box office with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan: I', based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular novel of the same name.