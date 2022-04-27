Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: After ‘Antim’, Aayush Sharma To Work With Salman Khan Again

Actor Aayush Sharma has joined the cast of actor Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. The two actors will be seen together for the second time after ‘Antim’.

Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 10:23 pm

Actor Aayush Sharma will reunite with his brother-in-law, actor Salman Khan, for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. The actor revealed the same in a press note. Sharma, who is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, previously worked with the superstar in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, which was released in 2021, and went on to become one of the very few Hindi films to hit theatres amidst the pandemic.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji of ‘Housefull 4’ fame. Sharma will play one of the on-screen brothers of the lead protagonist, essayed by Salman Khan.

"I'm looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I'm grateful with how my innings in the film industry have panned out. I've never wanted to limit my creative aesthetics within one genre and my creative aptitude has always been a reflection of versatility and diversity. Going forward I'd love to explore newer genres and newer formats that leverage my innate authenticity and passion for the performing arts," the 31-year-old actor said in the press statement.

Sharma said he never thought that he would get the opportunity to feature with Salman Khan in two consecutive projects. "From my perspective, I see it as a blessing because I get to hone my craft in the presence of one of the cinematic legends of the country," he added.

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ also features actress Pooja Hegde and actor Venkatesh in pivotal roles. The movie is expected to be released in late 2022 or early next year.

