Actress Revathy Returns To Direction With 'Salaam Venky'

Popular Tamil actress Revathy is now making a return to direction with a feature film called 'Salaam Venky'. The film is being produced by producer Suuraj Sinngh's BLive productions, a firm that has entered into a three-film creative collaboration with actress Revathy.

'Salaam Venky', starring the talented Kajol, is inspired by an incredible true story of a mother's strength when faced with life's challenges. Sources say the film, which is being made in Hindi, will soon release in cinemas this year.

Revathy and Suuraj plan to work on producing engaging content which will bring powerful human and entertaining stories to cinemas.

Talking about the collaboration, actor-director Revathy said, "When Suuraj Sinngh came to me with a story, I immediately wanted to step into the shoes of a director. The result is 'Salaam Venky'. Working with Suuraj has been comfortable, professionally and felt like family. I trust in him and BLive production's vision completely. We share strong creative synergies, which will reflect in our forthcoming projects too."

An elated producer Suuraj Sinngh said, "Revathy is very creative and her work has always inspired me. Our vision is to bring powerful and entertaining stories to life. BLive Productions is grateful to collaborate with a veteran who has a cinematic experience of over 35 years across diverse cultures. We are eager to bring our first film, 'Salaam Venky' to the audiences and our journey has just begun!"

Suuraj Sinngh at BLive productions is also gearing up to produce multiple films for theatres and the OTT platform.