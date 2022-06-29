Actress Pavitra Lokesh Lodges Complaint With Karnataka Cyber Police

Multilingual actress from Karnataka Pavitra Lokesh, who is in news for alleged links with Tollywood actor and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's brother, has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police in Mysuru, police said on Wednesday.



She has stated in her complaint that many fake accounts have been created in her name and defamatory posts have come up in those accounts. Lokesh has also stated that miscreants after creating fake accounts are spreading rumours and false news about her.



The cyber crime police have lodged a complaint in this regard and taken up the investigation. Lokesh, daughter of senior Kannada actor Late Mysuru Lokesh, is an established small-screen as well as a big-screen actor in Kannada and Telugu languages.



She has made a mark in both industries as a character artist. Her husband Suchendra Prasad and brother Aadi Lokesh have also established actors in the Kannada film industry.



It was rumoured that Tollywood actor Naresh is in relation with Lokesh. Naresh has already been divorced three times. Lokesh has divorced her first husband and is presently living with her second husband.



The rumours and media reports claim that Lokesh and Naresh have married secretly.

[With Inputs From IANS]