Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Actor Joe Turkel Of 'The Shining', 'Blade Runner' Fame Dies At 94

'The Shining' and 'Blade Runner' actor Joe Turkel passed away peacefully on June 27, his family announced.

Joe Turkel
Updated: 02 Jul 2022 4:37 pm

Character actor Joe Turkel, whose indelible performances included roles as the sinister bartender Lloyd in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining' and the maker of artificial humans in 'Blade Runner', recently passed away at the age of 94 at St. John's Hospital, reports Deadline.

His death was announced by his family, who said he died peacefully with his sons Craig and Robert by his side. Turkel was born July 15, 1927 in Brooklyn, and at age 17 enlisted in the Merchant Marines and then joined the United States Army and saw active wartime service in Europe.

Deadline notes that Turkel moved to California in 1947 to pursue an acting career, and the following year landed his first credited film work in 'City Across the River'. Turkel was one of just two actors to work in three Stanley Kubrick features as a credited character.

Just before his death, the actor completed a memoir entitled 'The Misery of Success'. The family plans to publish the book sometime late 2022.

Turkel is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law Craig and Annie Turkel, and Robert and Casilde Sesti, and his brother David Turkel; two grandchildren, Ben and Sarah.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

