Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to express his sorrow over the death of a noted suit stylist of the film industry, Akbar Shahpurwala.

Bachchan took to Instagram just a day after returning from Cannes 2022 with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to share a photo of a bag with the late Shahpurwala's name embroidered on it. Along with it, he included a heartfelt note in which he fondly remembered the stylist, whom he addressed as Akki uncle.

"Returned home to very sad news," Abhishek Bachchan wrote in his note. “Akbar Shahpurwala, a true legend of the film industry, has died. He was known to me as Akki's uncle. He made my father's costumes and most of his suits for as long as I can remember, as well as many of my films. He cut and stitched everything from my first suit as a baby (which I still have) to the tux I wore to Refugee's premiere. You had arrived as a star if your costumes and suits were made by Kachins and then Gabbana. That was his standing and influence. If he cut your suit himself, he truly loved you” he added.

Abhishek Bachchan also recalled Shahpurwala telling him that cutting a suit is an emotional experience and that each stitch in his suit was made with love. “To me he was the best suitmaker in the world! I will wear one of the enumerable suits that you made for me tonight, Akki uncle, and feel blessed! Rest in peace. (folded hands emoji)," Abhishek said.

Many celebrities remembered him in the comments section after he shared the post. Actor Bobby Deol left a broken heart and a folded hands emoticon. "(folded hands emoji) many memories, Rest in peace," Abhishek Bachchan's sister Shweta Bachchan wrote. "I remember him so fondly (red heart emoji)," said director and producer Karan Johar.