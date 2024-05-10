Art & Entertainment

Aayush Sharma Breaks Silence On 'Bizarre' Divorce Rumours With Arpita Khan: I Was Just So Surprised

Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, got married in November 2014. In 2019, there were reports of Aayush and Arpita getting divorced.

Instagram
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, who got married in November 2014, shell out major couple goals. They have two children- Ahil and Ayat. This year they will complete 10 years of marital bliss. For the unversed, in 2019, there were reports of Aayush and Arpita getting divorced. Now, in an interview, the 'Ruslaan' actor has broken silence on it. 

In the interview with News18 Showsha, Aayush called the episode ‘bizarre’ and recalling the incident said, ''Nobody has been that interested in my life to float rumours about me around. But I remember a very small incident. I took my son out for dosa and when we were coming out, the paparazzi caught me and asked me if Arpita and I were filing for divorce''.

Aayush said that initially he was shocked to hear it but later he and Arpita laughed at the rumours. He said, ''I took my son out for a snack and ended up facing questions about our divorce. When I came back home, I asked Arpita if she was going to divorce me. And we had a good laugh over it''.

Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma
Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Aayush praised Arpita for being the pillar of support for him through his professional ups and downs and also called her the 'harsh' critic of his work. He further said, ''But she’s more honest than harsh. She’s somebody who watches films very objectively. She has a very different sensibility compared to the kind of films I make. She knows that I like making mass films but she’s into films based on true stories''.

Aayush further talking about his wife said she appreciates good content and likes films that are shorter and emotionally driven. The actor also revealed that Arpita has a very different take on cinema, and while watching his films, she gets into the continuity and if there's a jerk in continuity, she will have a problem.

Arpita never watches Aayush's films with the idea that it has her husband. She watches them as an audience and shares her opinions on it.

