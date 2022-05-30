Aamir Khan's Sister Nikhat Khan To Star In 'Banni Chow Home Delivery'

Nikhat Khan, actor Aamir Khan's sister, will star in Star Plus' upcoming show Banni Chow Home Delivery. Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra play key parts in the daily serial, while Nikhat and Rajendra Chawla play supporting ones. The show will launch on TV on May 30 and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar as well. Nikhat Khan has previously appeared in films such as Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, and Tanhaji. She has been financing films and television series for a long time.

"I am excited to make my debut on the small screen with the leading channel of our country Star Plus. It’s an opportunity and an honour to make my place in the viewer’s heart. Viewers will get to know more about my character as the show moves forward. I am excited for the viewers to love my role as the story develops." Khan told Zoom TV while confirming her TV debut.

The show focuses on the life of Bunny, a strong and courageous girl who owns a food delivery service and serves home-cooked food to those who have relocated to the city in quest of a regular salary but are unable to return to their homes.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is presently promoting Laal Singh Chadha, his upcoming movie. On Sunday, May 29, during the IPL 2022 final, the film's trailer was revealed. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh also star in Laal Singh Chadha. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, will be released in theatres on June 3rd.