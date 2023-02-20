Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

76th BAFTA: Edward Berger Gets Best Director For 'All Quiet On The Western Front'

Home Art & Entertainment

76th BAFTA: Edward Berger Gets Best Director For 'All Quiet On The Western Front'

The German anti-war epic film "All Quiet On The Western Front" continues to amass trophies at the BAFTA Awards.

Edward Berger
Edward Berger IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 7:21 pm

The German anti-war epic film "All Quiet On The Western Front" continues to amass trophies at the BAFTA Awards.


After winning the honours for Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Not In The English Language, the film has now clinched the Best Director award for Edward Berger, Best Sound and Best Original Score.

The film is the top contender at this year's BAFTAs as it's leading the pack with 14 nominations. Of these, the film has already won six awards.

It lost out on Best Make Up & Hair to "Elvis", Best Production Design to "Babylon", Costume Design to "Elvis", Special Visual Effects to James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way Of Water", Best Editing to "Everything Everywhere All at Once", Best Casting to "Elvis", and Best Supporting Actor to "The Banshees Of Inisherin".

The film now is competing in the final and most important category of Best Film in which it's competing against all the films which it has lost out to in the seven categories.

The race for the Best Film at the BAFTAs is getting intense between "All Quiet On The Western Front", "The Banshees Of Inisherin", "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and "Tar".

The BAFTA awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and are being streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

Related stories

76th BAFTA: Dame Helen Mirren Pays Tribute To The Late Queen

'All Quiet On The Western Front' Beats BAFTA Wins Record Of 'Cinema Paradiso'

76th BAFTA: Best Supporting Actor, Actress Go To 'The Banshees Of Inisherin'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Edward Berger Best Director All Quiet On The Western Front Best Cinematography Best Adapted Screenplay Best Film Not In The English Language Elvis Babylon
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme