76th BAFTA: Edward Berger Gets Best Director For 'All Quiet On The Western Front'

The German anti-war epic film "All Quiet On The Western Front" continues to amass trophies at the BAFTA Awards.



After winning the honours for Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Not In The English Language, the film has now clinched the Best Director award for Edward Berger, Best Sound and Best Original Score.



The film is the top contender at this year's BAFTAs as it's leading the pack with 14 nominations. Of these, the film has already won six awards.



It lost out on Best Make Up & Hair to "Elvis", Best Production Design to "Babylon", Costume Design to "Elvis", Special Visual Effects to James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way Of Water", Best Editing to "Everything Everywhere All at Once", Best Casting to "Elvis", and Best Supporting Actor to "The Banshees Of Inisherin".



The film now is competing in the final and most important category of Best Film in which it's competing against all the films which it has lost out to in the seven categories.



The race for the Best Film at the BAFTAs is getting intense between "All Quiet On The Western Front", "The Banshees Of Inisherin", "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and "Tar".



The BAFTA awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and are being streamed live on Lionsgate Play.