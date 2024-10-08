70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The 70th edition of the National Film Award ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 8). The felicitation ceremony honoured the best of Indian cinema along with outstanding actors and crew in different regions and languages across the nation.
The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. The winners of the National Awards for the year 2022, announced in August, include Rishab Shetty (Best Actor), Nithya Menen and Mansi Parekh (Best Actress) and the teams of the films. The Dada Saheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, went to legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty.
Rishab Shetty was conferred with the Best Actor award for his stellar performance in Kannada film Kantara. Apart from acting, Shetty also helmed it. Nithya Menen and Mansi Parekh who donned gorgeous sarees for the ceremony, received the Best Actress honour from President Droupadi Murmu.
Best Feature Film was awarded to the Malayalam film Aattam, which was directed by Anand Ekarshi. Ekarshi received the Best Screenplay award for the film. Sooraj R Barjatya took home the Best Director award for his film Uunchai.
Towards the end of the ceremony, Mithun Chakraborty was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Before presenting him with the prestigious Award, a short film on the veteran star was played where a few clips of his films were shown and several celebs heaped praise on him.
Here's the full list of winners of National Awards
Best Bengali film- Kaberi Antardhan
Best Marathi film- Vaalvi
Best Kannada film- KGF Chapter 2 (Also won the award for the Best Stunt Choreography)
Best Malayalam Film- Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009
Best Tamil film- Ponniyin Selvan 1
Best Telugu film- Karthikeya 2
Best Odia Film- Daman
Best Punjabi Film- Baghi Di Dhee
Best Tiwa Film- Sikaisal
Best Assamese Film- Emuthi Puthi
Best Choreography- Thiruchitramblam
Best Music Director (Background Music)- AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan:1
Best Female Playback Singer- Bombay Jayashri for Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009
Best Male Playback Singer- Arijit Singh for Brahmastra song Kesariya
Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Pavan Mallhotra for Fouja
Best Actress in a Supporting Role- Neena Gupta for Uunchai
Best Child Artist- Sreepath for Malikappuram
Best Debut Film of a Director- Pramod Kumar for Haryanvi film Fouja
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment- Kantara
Best Feature Film promoting National, Social and Environmental Values- Kutch Express
Best Sound Design- Anand Krishnamoorthi for Ponniyin Selvan 1
Best Costume Designer- Niki Joshi for Kutch Express
Best Cinematography- Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan 1
Best Editing- Aattam
Best Production Design- Aparajito
Best Lyrics- Naushad Sadar Khan for Fouja
Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic)- Brahmastra
Non-Feature Film awards
Best Debut Director film- Madhyantara
Best Non Feature Film- Ayena
Best Non Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental values-
On the BrinK season 2
Best Documentary- Murmurs of the Jungle
Best Short Film: Xunyota
Best Animation Film: A Coconut Tree
Best Direction award- From The Shadow
Best Script and Best Cinematography- Mono No Aware
Best Narration- Murmurs of the Jungle
Best Music Direction- Vishal Bhardwaj for Fursat
Best Sound Design: Yaan
Film Writing
Best Critic: Deepak Dua
Best Book on Cinema: Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography
The 70th National Film Awards were announced on August 16, by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.