70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The 70th National Film Festival was held on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Aattam- The Play won the Best Film award, and Nithya Menen and Mansi Parekh shared the Best Actress award for their work in Thiruchitrambalam and Kutch Express.

70th National Film Awards
70th National Film Awards Photo: Twitter
info_icon

The 70th edition of the National Film Award ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 8). The felicitation ceremony honoured the best of Indian cinema along with outstanding actors and crew in different regions and languages across the nation.

The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. The winners of the National Awards for the year 2022, announced in August, include Rishab Shetty (Best Actor), Nithya Menen and Mansi Parekh (Best Actress) and the teams of the films. The Dada Saheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, went to legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty.

Rishab Shetty was conferred with the Best Actor award for his stellar performance in Kannada film Kantara. Apart from acting, Shetty also helmed it. Nithya Menen and Mansi Parekh who donned gorgeous sarees for the ceremony, received the Best Actress honour from President Droupadi Murmu.

Rishab Shetty in 'Kantara' - YouTube
70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Best Feature Film was awarded to the Malayalam film Aattam, which was directed by Anand Ekarshi. Ekarshi received the Best Screenplay award for the film. Sooraj R Barjatya took home the Best Director award for his film Uunchai.

Towards the end of the ceremony, Mithun Chakraborty was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Before presenting him with the prestigious Award, a short film on the veteran star was played where a few clips of his films were shown and several celebs heaped praise on him.

Here's the full list of winners of National Awards

  • Best Bengali film- Kaberi Antardhan

  • Best Marathi film- Vaalvi

  • Best Kannada film- KGF Chapter 2 (Also won the award for the Best Stunt Choreography)

  • Best Malayalam Film- Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009

  • Best Tamil film- Ponniyin Selvan 1 

  • Best Telugu film- Karthikeya 2 

  • Best Odia Film- Daman 

  • Best Punjabi Film- Baghi Di Dhee

  • Best Tiwa Film- Sikaisal 

  • Best Assamese Film- Emuthi Puthi

  • Best Choreography- Thiruchitramblam

  • Best Music Director (Background Music)- AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan:1

  • Best Female Playback Singer- Bombay Jayashri for Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009

  • Best Male Playback Singer- Arijit Singh for Brahmastra song Kesariya

  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Pavan Mallhotra for Fouja

  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role- Neena Gupta for Uunchai

  • Best Child Artist- Sreepath for Malikappuram

  • Best Debut Film of a Director- Pramod Kumar for Haryanvi film Fouja

  • Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment- Kantara

  • Best Feature Film promoting National, Social and Environmental Values- Kutch Express

  • Best Sound Design- Anand Krishnamoorthi for Ponniyin Selvan 1

  • Best Costume Designer- Niki Joshi for Kutch Express

  • Best Cinematography- Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan 1 

  • Best Editing- Aattam

  • Best Production Design- Aparajito 

  • Best Lyrics- Naushad Sadar Khan for Fouja 

  • Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic)- Brahmastra

Non-Feature Film awards

  • Best Debut Director film- Madhyantara

  • Best Non Feature Film- Ayena

  • Best Non Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental values-

    On the BrinK season 2

  • Best Documentary- Murmurs of the Jungle

  • Best Short Film: Xunyota

  • Best Animation Film: A Coconut Tree

  • Best Direction award- From The Shadow

  • Best Script and Best Cinematography- Mono No Aware

  • Best Narration- Murmurs of the Jungle

  • Best Music Direction- Vishal Bhardwaj for Fursat

  • Best Sound Design: Yaan

Film Writing

  • Best Critic: Deepak Dua

  • Best Book on Cinema: Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography

The 70th National Film Awards were announced on August 16, by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The jury includes - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury. 

